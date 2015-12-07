Other VoicesItalian goth
Other Voices
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6329b979-9a2e-47aa-9bfd-bf0fe579ef9d
Other Voices Tracks
Sort by
With Niamh Hegarty
Other Voices
With Niamh Hegarty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With Niamh Hegarty
Last played on
Put A Little Love In Your Heart (Live In Session)
Other Voices
Put A Little Love In Your Heart (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Inside So Strong (Live In Session)
Other Voices
Something Inside So Strong (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Other Voices Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist