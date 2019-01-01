Alan PasquaBorn 28 June 1952
Alan Pasqua Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Pasqua (born June 28, 1952) is an American jazz pianist, educator, and composer. He co-composed the CBS Evening News theme. He has also had an extensive career in pop and rock music, most notably as a founding member, keyboardist, and songwriter of the 1980s hard rock band Giant. He studied at Indiana University and the New England Conservatory of Music. His album Standards with drummer Peter Erskine was nominated for a Grammy Award. As a session musician, he has toured and recorded with Bob Dylan, Cher, Michael Bublé, Eddie Money, Allan Holdsworth, Joe Walsh, Pat Benatar, Rick Springfield, Juice Newton, Prism, and Santana.
