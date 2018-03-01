James JamesBorn 1833. Died 11 January 1902
James James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1833
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63278a56-0c34-4e6c-bc1f-ddbccc448fd2
James James Biography (Wikipedia)
James James (also known by the bardic name Iago ap Ieuan) (1832–1902) was a harpist and musician from Pontypridd, Wales. He composed the tune of the Welsh national anthem Hen Wlad fy Nhadau (also known as Land of my Fathers). Today, the same tune is also used for the Breton anthem, Bro Gozh ma Zadoù, and the Cornish anthem, Bro Goth agan Tasow.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James James Tracks
Sort by
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
James James
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
Last played on
Welsh National Anthem (Hen Wlad fy Nhadau)
James James
Welsh National Anthem (Hen Wlad fy Nhadau)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Welsh National Anthem (Hen Wlad fy Nhadau)
Last played on
Hen wlad fy nhadau (Land of our fathers)
James James
Hen wlad fy nhadau (Land of our fathers)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hen wlad fy nhadau (Land of our fathers)
Choir
Last played on
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
James James
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
Performer
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
James James
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719mr.jpglink
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
Land Of My Fathers (Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau) (feat. the Llanelli Male Voice Choir)
James James
Land Of My Fathers (Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau) (feat. the Llanelli Male Voice Choir)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Land Of My Fathers (Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau) (feat. the Llanelli Male Voice Choir)
Featured Artist
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
James James
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
Last played on
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ('Land of my Fathers')
James James
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ('Land of my Fathers')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ('Land of my Fathers')
Last played on
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
Stadium crowd & James James
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
Performer
Last played on
James James Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist