Niagara was a French rock band that achieved popularity both in France and Canada in the 1980s and early 1990s. The band, who was known under the name L'Ombre jaune from 1982 to 1984, was formed in Rennes, France by vocalist Muriel Laporte (later known as Muriel Moreno [fr]) and keyboardist Daniel Chenevez. Early on, the band also included guitarist José Tamarin, although he left before the release of their first album.

Evolving from a new wave and synthpop style on their earlier albums to a more rock-oriented style on their later ones, they were frequently compared to the UK duo Eurythmics.