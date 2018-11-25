Ali Love (born Alexander Williams, 1979) is an English musician, singer and songwriter. Previously signed to Columbia Records as a solo artist, he is now a member of the house music band Hot Natured and the duo Infinity Ink.

In 2006 Ali Love released his first two singles, "K-Hole" and "Camera on a Pole" on his own independent label "I Love Records". He rose to the limelight providing vocals for The Chemical Brothers hit, "Do It Again", for their 2007 album, We Are the Night. "Do It Again" was synched to the worldwide commercial for Paco Rabanne "1 Million" and "Lady Million".

In 2007 Ali released his first major single, "Secret Sunday Lover". This was followed by "Late Night Session" on Columbia Records.

In 2008 Ali parted company with Columbia Records and, although his originally scheduled debut album, Love Music, was set for release shortly after "Late Night Session", it remains commercially unreleased.

In April 2009 Ali Love signed a new record deal with Back Yard Recordings and Blue Mountain Publishing. In February 2011 Ali Love signed to Dim Mak Records in the USA.