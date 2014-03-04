Ulrich Krieger (born 1962 in Freiburg) is a German contemporary composer, performer, improviser and experimental rock musician based in Los Angeles.

Krieger's artistic work spans a broad field from contemporary classical composition and free improvisation to experimental fusion with electronic music, rock, metal and noise. His special interest lies in the exploration of the physical fringes between acoustic and electronic produced sounds. In his music and with his instrument, the saxophone, he developed an original style of playing he calls "acoustic electronics". Acoustic electronics is about using sounds that appear to be electronic but are actually produced on acoustic instruments. His probably best known experimental project with acoustic electronics is the transcription of Lou Reed's guitar feedback opus Metal Machine Music, which he rearranged for chamber orchestra. In his works for saxophone Krieger uses extended instrumental techniques, microsounds, electronic manipulation, and saxophone-controlled feedbacks. He defies stylistic boundaries, and the sonic result of this approach, as the Los Angeles Times critic Ann Powers describes it, "ranges wide as he seeks the spots where noise and beauty meet".