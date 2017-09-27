Ruthless Rap AssassinsBritish hip-hop group. Formed 1987. Disbanded 1992
Ruthless Rap Assassins
1987
Ruthless Rap Assassins Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ruthless Rap Assassins were a British hip hop group from Hulme, Manchester, England. The group was formed by MC Kermit La Freak (later simply Kermit - real name Paul Leveridge) and brothers Dangerous Hinds (real name Anderson Hinds) and Dangerous C (real name Carson Hinds).
And It Wasn't A Dream
Ruthless Rap Assassins
Justice (Just Us)
Ruthless Rap Assassins
Save The Acid Dream
Dave S & Ruthless Rap Assassins
And It Wasn't A Dream (Dare To Be Aware 7" Radio Edit)
Ruthless Rap Assassins
