Isabella Fiorella Elettra Giovanna Rossellini (born 18 June 1952) is an Italian actress, filmmaker, author, philanthropist, and model. The daughter of Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman and Italian neorealist film director Roberto Rossellini, she is noted for her successful tenure as a Lancôme model, and for her roles in films such as Blue Velvet (1986) and Death Becomes Her (1992). Rossellini also received a Golden Globe Award nomination for her performance in Crime of the Century (1996).
A Marriage Made In Heaven (Orchestral Version) - Tindersticks
Tindersticks
A Marriage Made In Heaven (Orchestral Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg3x.jpglink
A Marriage Made In Heaven (Orchestral Version)
Last played on
A Pretty Love Song
Isabella Rossellini
A Pretty Love Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Pretty Love Song
Last played on
Blue Velvet
Isabella Rossellini
Blue Velvet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Velvet
Last played on
