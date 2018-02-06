The KubricksFormed August 2009
The Kubricks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05wl1jt.jpg
2009-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63224864-51e0-4096-8737-f0ffc4aa8d40
The Kubricks Tracks
Sort by
The Trouble in Your Life
The Kubricks
The Trouble in Your Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wl1jt.jpglink
The Trouble in Your Life
Last played on
Bad Romance/Tainted Love Mash Up
The Kubricks
Bad Romance/Tainted Love Mash Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wl1jt.jpglink
The Heist
The Kubricks
The Heist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wl1jt.jpglink
The Heist
Last played on
Better Of Me
The Kubricks
Better Of Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wl1jt.jpglink
Better Of Me
Last played on
The Heist (Radio Edit)
The Kubricks
The Heist (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wl1jt.jpglink
The Heist (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Rave With the Rebel
The Kubricks
Rave With the Rebel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wl1jt.jpglink
Rave With the Rebel
Last played on
Self-Help Wannabe
The Kubricks
Self-Help Wannabe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wl1jt.jpglink
Self-Help Wannabe
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Kubricks
The Kubricks Links
Back to artist