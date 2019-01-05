Stealers WheelFormed 1972
Stealers Wheel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtqy.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63200203-e2c6-4081-8e0d-00c9732c6b6f
Stealers Wheel Biography (Wikipedia)
Stealers Wheel was a Scottish folk rock/rock band formed in 1972 in Paisley, Scotland, by former school friends Joe Egan and Gerry Rafferty. Their best-known hit is "Stuck in the Middle with You". The band broke up in 1975 and re-formed briefly in 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stealers Wheel Tracks
Sort by
Stuck In The Middle With You
Stealers Wheel
Stuck In The Middle With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv5j2.jpglink
Stuck In The Middle With You
Last played on
Playlists featuring Stealers Wheel
Stealers Wheel Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist