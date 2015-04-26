Russell ChurneyBorn 10 September 1964. Died 27 February 2007
Russell Churney
1964-09-10
Russell Churney Biography (Wikipedia)
Russell Churney (10 September 1964 – 27 February 2007) was an English composer, pianist, arranger and musical director. He was also a member of the comedy/cabaret group, Fascinating Aïda. His sister is Ooberman keyboardist and vocalist Sophia Churney.
Russell Churney Tracks
