William Conti (born April 13, 1942) is an American composer and conductor best known for his film scores, including Rocky (and four of its sequels), For Your Eyes Only, Dynasty, and The Right Stuff, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Score. He also received nominations in the Best Original Song category for "Gonna Fly Now" from Rocky and for the title song of For Your Eyes Only. He was the musical director at the Academy Awards a record nineteen times.
Cagney & Lacey
Gonna Fly Now
Dynasty TV Theme
Dynasty
Glider Part 1 And Part 2
The Colbys
You Take My Heart Away
Cagney & Lacey Theme
Going The Distance
Escape to Victory (1981): Main Title
