Willy Trenk-TrebitschBorn 11 March 1902. Died 21 September 1983
Willy Trenk-Trebitsch
Willy Trenk-Trebitsch Biography (Wikipedia)
Willy Trenk-Trebitsch (born March 11, 1902 – September 21, 1983) was an Austrian actor.
He was born in Vienna. He was especially famous for his performances as Mack the Knife in The Threepenny Opera; he also had a film career. He died in Berlin, aged 81.
The Threepenny Opera
Kurt Weill
The Threepenny Opera
The Threepenny Opera
Orchestra
