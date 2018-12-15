Karin RehnqvistBorn 21 August 1957
Karin Rehnqvist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1957-08-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/631a39f4-71a6-43ec-834a-a6cb37c3fc04
Karin Rehnqvist Biography (Wikipedia)
Karin Rehnqvist (born 21 August 1957) is a Swedish composer and conductor of classical music. She composes chamber music, orchestral works, music for the stage, and particularly vocal music, incorporating elements of folk music such as the vocal technique of Kulning. In 2009 she was appointed the first female professor of composition at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karin Rehnqvist Performances & Interviews
Karin Rehnqvist Tracks
Sort by
I himmelen
Karin Rehnqvist
I himmelen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I himmelen
Choir
Last played on
Nar natten skanker frid (When night confers repose)
Karin Rehnqvist
Nar natten skanker frid (When night confers repose)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nar natten skanker frid (When night confers repose)
Conductor
Last played on
I himmelen - In Heaven's Hall
Karin Rehnqvist
I himmelen - In Heaven's Hall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
I himmelen - In Heaven's Hall
Last played on
Det for tvaa vita duvor (Two white doves ascended)
Karin Rehnqvist
Det for tvaa vita duvor (Two white doves ascended)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Det for tvaa vita duvor (Two white doves ascended)
Performer
Last played on
Arktis Arktis!
Karin Rehnqvist
Arktis Arktis!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024tvs8.jpglink
Arktis Arktis!
Last played on
Karin Rehnqvist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist