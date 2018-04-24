Texas TornadosFormed 1989
Texas Tornados
1989
Texas Tornados Biography (Wikipedia)
Texas Tornados is a Tejano band. Its music is a fusion of conjunto (German and Norteno Mexican fusion music of Texas) with rock, country, and various Mexican styles.
Texas Tornados Tracks
Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone




San Antone




Adios Mexico




Who's To Blame Senorita?




Who Were You Thinking Of




Another Shot Of Ambition




Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer


Ahora Yo Voy




If I Could Only




My Sugar Blue




In Heaven There Is No Beer




Llevame




The One I Love The Most


