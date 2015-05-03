Bob HilliardBorn 28 January 1918. Died 1 February 1971
1918-01-28
Bob Hilliard (born Hilliard Goldsmith; January 28, 1918 – February 1, 1971) was an American lyricist. He wrote the words for the songs: "Alice in Wonderland", "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning", "Any Day Now", "Dear Hearts and Gentle People", "Our Day Will Come", "My Little Corner of the World", "Tower of Strength" and "Seven Little Girls (Sitting in the Back Seat)".
Bob Hilliard Tracks
Alice in Wonderland
Sammy Fain
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
