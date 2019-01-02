Space are a British band from Liverpool, who formed in 1993 initially as a trio of Tommy Scott (vocals, bass, guitar), Jamie Murphy (vocals, guitar) and Andy Parle (drums). Keyboard player Franny Griffiths joined the line-up a year later, and the band came to prominence throughout the mid-1990s with hit singles such as "Female of the Species", "Me and You Versus the World", "Neighbourhood", "Avenging Angels" and "The Ballad of Tom Jones", the latter a duet with Cerys Matthews of Catatonia.

The band recorded four studio albums, one of which was cancelled before it was released, plus a number of charting singles before eventually disbanding in 2005. In 2011, two years after the death of Parle, the band announced they would reunite with Scott and Griffiths returning alongside two new members, crowd-funding their first album in a decade, Attack of the Mutant 50ft Kebab, in 2014. A follow-up, Give Me Your Future, was released at the end of 2017.

The melodic core of Space's sound was inspired by 1960s guitar groups such as The Kinks and The Who, which got them labelled as part of the Britpop movement, which the band quickly disregarded. However, their imaginative, pioneering usage of electronic instruments and sampling drew influences as diverse as post-punk, ska, techno, hip hop, lounge music, easy listening and vintage film soundtracks. Each member of the group had wildly different tastes in music, which they often brought to the fore of their work. The band also became known for their deliberately tongue-in-cheek, dark humoured lyrics, which frequently dealt with topics such as serial killers, failed relationships, social outcasts, and mental illness.