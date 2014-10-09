Royal TeethIndie. Formed 2010
Royal Teeth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63130d6a-585f-4e6c-b463-0c26eb962976
Royal Teeth Biography (Wikipedia)
Royal Teeth is an American indie pop band from Lafayette, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, formed in 2010. The group consists of singer and guitarist Gary Larsen, singer Nora Patterson, guitarist Thomas Onebane, bassist Joshua Wells, and drummer Josh Hefner. They released their debut EP Act Naturally in 2011 and debut LP "Glow" in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Royal Teeth Tracks
Sort by
Wild
Royal Teeth
Wild
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild
Last played on
Royal Teeth Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist