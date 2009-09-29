The Bigger LoversFormed 1998. Disbanded 5 November 2005
The Bigger Lovers were a power-pop band from Philadelphia. The band features Bret Tobias (singer/guitarist), Ed Hogarty (guitarist), Scott Jefferson (bassist), and Patrick Berkery (drummer).
They played their farewell show on Nov 5th 2005.
I'm Here
I'm Here
I'm Here
