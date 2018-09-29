The Fentones
The Fentones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/630d836c-e5eb-4d15-b39e-956166b4abd4
The Fentones Tracks
Sort by
Cindy's Birthday
Shane Fenton
Cindy's Birthday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cindy's Birthday
Last played on
The Mexican
The Fentones
The Mexican
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mexican
Last played on
Gringo
The Fentones
Gringo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gringo
Last played on
I'm A Moody Guy
Shane Fenton & The Fentones
I'm A Moody Guy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm A Moody Guy
Last played on
The Breeze And I
The Fentones
The Breeze And I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Breeze And I
Last played on
LOVERS GUITAR
The Fentones
LOVERS GUITAR
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LOVERS GUITAR
Last played on
Simla Beat Theme
The Fentones
Simla Beat Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simla Beat Theme
Last played on
The Fentones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist