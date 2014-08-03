Seth Benjamin Green (born Seth Benjamin Gesshel-Green; February 8, 1974) is an American actor, voice artist, producer, writer and director. He is best known as the co-creator, executive producer and most frequent voice on Adult Swim's Robot Chicken and has also directed the Robot Chicken Star Wars and DC Comics specials. His feature films include It, Airborne, The Italian Job, Party Monster, Can't Hardly Wait, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, Without a Paddle and the Austin Powers series.

Green is known for his roles as Chris Griffin on Fox's Family Guy, Jimmy Bender on Greg the Bunny and Daniel "Oz" Osbourne on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He voices Lieutenant Gibbs in Titan Maximum and Jeff "Joker" Moreau in the Mass Effect video games.