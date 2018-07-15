The Physics House BandFormed 2011
The Physics House Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6309f6cf-3de3-4242-b134-efe06e905828
The Physics House Band Tracks
Sort by
Surrogate Head
The Physics House Band
Surrogate Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Surrogate Head
Last played on
Calypso (Slugabed Remix)
The Physics House Band
Calypso (Slugabed Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calypso (Slugabed Remix)
Last played on
Long Orchard (The Physics House Band Remix)
Hidden Orchestra
Long Orchard (The Physics House Band Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dz1y.jpglink
Long Orchard (The Physics House Band Remix)
Last played on
The Astral Wave
The Physics House Band
The Astral Wave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Astral Wave
Last played on
Calypso
The Physics House Band
Calypso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calypso
Last played on
A Thousand Small Spaces
The Physics House Band
A Thousand Small Spaces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Thousand Small Spaces
Last played on
Abraxical Solapse
The Physics House Band
Abraxical Solapse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abraxical Solapse
Last played on
Titan
The Physics House Band
Titan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Titan
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Physics House Band
The Physics House Band Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist