Peter Stampfel
Peter Stampfel Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Stampfel (born October 29, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin) is an American fiddle player and singer-songwriter.
Stampfel is perhaps best known as a member of the Holy Modal Rounders, a psychedelic folk band. He was also briefly a member of the Fugs and has been the leader of several musical projects, including the Bottlecaps and the WORM All-Stars. He has performed with They Might Be Giants, the Roches, Yo La Tengo, Bongwater, Jeffrey Lewis, Michael Hurley, Baby Gramps and Loudon Wainwright III.
