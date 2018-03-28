Peter Stampfel (born October 29, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin) is an American fiddle player and singer-songwriter.

Stampfel is perhaps best known as a member of the Holy Modal Rounders, a psychedelic folk band. He was also briefly a member of the Fugs and has been the leader of several musical projects, including the Bottlecaps and the WORM All-Stars. He has performed with They Might Be Giants, the Roches, Yo La Tengo, Bongwater, Jeffrey Lewis, Michael Hurley, Baby Gramps and Loudon Wainwright III.