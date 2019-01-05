Budapest Festival OrchestraFormed 1983
Budapest Festival Orchestra
1983
The Budapest Festival Orchestra (Hungarian: Budapesti Fesztiválzenekar) was formed in 1983 by Iván Fischer and Zoltán Kocsis, with musicians "drawn from the cream of Hungary's younger players", as The Times put it. Its aim was to make the orchestra's concerts into significant events in Hungary's musical life, and to give Budapest a new symphony orchestra of international standing.
- Encore! The Orchestra That Sings Brahmshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jd6gh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jd6gh.jpg2018-08-24T18:41:00.000ZMembers of the Budapest Festival Orchestra put down their instruments and sing the Hungarian Dance No. 4 by Johannes Brahms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06jd2lr
Encore! The Orchestra That Sings Brahms
- Take time to reflect with Rachmaninov's beautiful Vocalisehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066rk17.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p066rk17.jpg2018-05-10T10:15:00.000ZHear the opening of Sergei Rachmaninov's Vocalise, performed by the Budapest Festival Orchestra under Ivan Fischer.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p066rjfw
Take time to reflect with Rachmaninov's beautiful Vocalise
Firebird Suite - Lullaby and Finale
Igor Stravinsky
Concerto for Orchestra: 2. Giuoco della copie (Allegretto Scherzando)
Béla Bartók
Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka
Johann Strauss II
Dances of Galanta
Zoltán Kodály
The Firebird: Round Dance Of The Princesses / The Princesses' Khorovod
Igor Stravinsky
Entrance of the Emperor and his Court (Hary Janos Suite)
Zoltán Kodály
Prague Waltzes, B99
Antonín Dvořák
Intermezzo (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Zoltán Kodály
Hungarian Peasant Songs
Béla Bartók
Variazioni a più strumenti obbligati
Gioachino Rossini
Dances of Marosszek
Zoltán Kodály
Hungarian Dance No 21 in E minor orch Dvorák
Johannes Brahms
The Battle and Defeat of Napoleon (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Zoltán Kodály
Gotterdammerung: Dawn and Siegfried's Rhine Journey
Richard Wagner
Hungarian Dance No 1 in G minor
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Rhapsody No 2 in D minor
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Rhapsody No 3 in D major
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Sketches for orchestra
Béla Bartók
Fantasy Overture, 'Romeo and Juliet'
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No 2 in E minor, Op 27 (2nd mvt)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Intermezzo (Hary Janos)
Zoltán Kodály
3 Hungarian Dances [nos. 1, 3 and 10]
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No 7 in D minor, Op 70 (3rd mvt)
Antonín Dvořák
Concert fantasy on 'Carmen'
Pablo de Sarasate
Hungarian Dances - no.1, no. 2, no.19 and no.7
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No 4 in F sharp minor
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dances: No. 1, 2, 3 & 5
Johannes Brahms
Symphony no. 1 in C minor Op.68
Johannes Brahms
Johannes Brahms
Zigeunerweisen Op.20 for violin and orchestra
19 Hungarian rhapsodies S.244 - no.3 in B flat major; Andante
Franz Liszt
Johannes Brahms
Franz Liszt
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Gustav Mahler
Béla Bartók
George Enescu
Budapest Festival Orchestra
Hungarian Dance No.4
Johannes Brahms
Johannes Brahms
Johannes Brahms
Pablo de Sarasate
Franz Liszt
Johannes Brahms
Proms 2018: Prom 55: Iván Fischer & Budapest Festival Orchestra (II)
Royal Albert Hall
23 Aug 2018
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-23T05:33:41
23
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 55: Iván Fischer & Budapest Festival Orchestra (II)
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2018: Prom 54: Iván Fischer & Budapest Festival Orchestra (I)
Royal Albert Hall
22 Aug 2018
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-22T05:33:41
22
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 54: Iván Fischer & Budapest Festival Orchestra (I)
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-26T05:33:41
26
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 53: Brahms Night
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-26T05:33:41
26
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 53: Brahms Night
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 52: Iván Fischer and the Budapest Festival Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
25 Aug 2014
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-25T05:33:41
25
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 52: Iván Fischer and the Budapest Festival Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
