Bruce ChannelBorn 28 November 1940
Bruce Channel
1940-11-28
Bruce Channel Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Channel (, shə-NEL; born November 28, 1940) is an American singer-songwriter best known for his 1962 million-selling number-one hit record, "Hey! Baby".
Bruce Channel Tracks
Hey Baby
Bruce Channel
Hey Baby
Hey Baby
Keep On
Bruce Channel
Keep On
Keep On
