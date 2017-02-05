Thelma Plum
Thelma Plum is an Indigenous Australian singer/songwriter from Delungra, New South Wales. Now based in Melbourne, she is a graduate of the Music Industry College in Brisbane. She released her debut EP, Rosie, in March 2013 and followed it up with a second, Monster, in 2014.
Plum won Triple J's National Indigenous Music Awards competition in 2012 and nominated for a Deadly in Most Promising New Talent in Music and for an Unearthed J Award. She has toured around Australia and has been on rotation nationally on Triple J.
