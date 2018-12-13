LPPop/Rock artist Laura Pergolizzi. Born 18 March 1981
LP Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Pergolizzi (born March 18) is an American singer and songwriter who performs under the stage name LP. She has released four albums and one LP. She has written songs for other artists including Cher, Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys, Leona Lewis and Christina Aguilera.
