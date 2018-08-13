KlaxonsFormed 5 November 2005. Disbanded 31 January 2015
Klaxons
2005-11-05
Klaxons Biography (Wikipedia)
Klaxons were an English band, based in London. Following the release of several 7-inch singles on different independent record labels, as well as the success of previous singles "Magick" and "Golden Skans", the band released their debut album, Myths of the Near Future on 29 January 2007. The album won the 2007 Nationwide Mercury Prize. After playing festivals and headlining tours worldwide (including the NME Indie Rave Tour) during late 2006–07, the band started working on their follow-up album in July 2007. Klaxons' second album, Surfing the Void, was released on 23 August 2010. Their third album, Love Frequency, was released on 16 June 2014.
The band have been on indefinite hiatus since 2014.
Klaxons Tracks
Golden Skans
Klaxons
Golden Skans
Golden Skans
Last played on
The Clap Clap Sound
Klaxons
The Clap Clap Sound
The Clap Clap Sound
Last played on
There is No Other Time
Klaxons
There is No Other Time
There is No Other Time
Last played on
Gravity's Rainbow
Klaxons
Gravity's Rainbow
It's Not Over Yet
Klaxons
It's Not Over Yet
It's Not Over Yet
Last played on
Atlantis to Interzone (Lamacq Live Session 27.03.2006)
Klaxons
Atlantis to Interzone (Lamacq Live Session 27.03.2006)
Not Over Yet - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Klaxons
Not Over Yet - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T05:53:40
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
2014-05-25T05:53:40
25
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
Zane Lowe Sessions: Klaxons
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-04-09T05:53:40
9
Apr
2014
Zane Lowe Sessions: Klaxons
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Live Lounge: Klaxons
Bristol
2010-10-21T05:53:40
21
Oct
2010
Live Lounge: Klaxons
Bristol
Live Lounge: Klaxons
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2008-02-15T05:53:40
15
Feb
2008
Live Lounge: Klaxons
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Latest Klaxons News
They were doing great in the music scene - then a relationship suddenly thrust them into a much bigger spotlight…
The controversies, craziness and wayward moments that made the Mercury the least predictable award in music
The writers, artists and great minds that gave songwriters some of their best ideas
Klaxons Links
