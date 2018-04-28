Denis VaughanBorn 6 June 1926. Died 7 July 2017
Denis Vaughan
1926-06-06
Denis Vaughan Biography (Wikipedia)
Denis Edward Vaughan (Melbourne, 6 June 1926 - London, 7 July 2017[citation needed]) has been an Australian-born orchestral conductor and multi-instrumentalist. In 1950, he joined the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London and by 1966 had settled in Rome. He is a campaigner for wider access to arts and culture for young people, and promotes the health benefits of music, the arts and sport. He returned to the United Kingdom and from 1987 he became more widely known as the driving force behind the creation of that country's National Lottery. He is president of CAARE (Council for the Advancement of Arts, Recreation & Education), the charity he founded in 1996.
Denis Vaughan Tracks
Variations On A Theme Of Mozart
George Malcolm
Variations On A Theme Of Mozart
Variations On A Theme Of Mozart
Last played on
Serenata Il re pastore - aria
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenata Il re pastore - aria
Serenata Il re pastore - aria
Orchestra
Last played on
