Denis Edward Vaughan (Melbourne, 6 June 1926 - London, 7 July 2017[citation needed]) has been an Australian-born orchestral conductor and multi-instrumentalist. In 1950, he joined the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London and by 1966 had settled in Rome. He is a campaigner for wider access to arts and culture for young people, and promotes the health benefits of music, the arts and sport. He returned to the United Kingdom and from 1987 he became more widely known as the driving force behind the creation of that country's National Lottery. He is president of CAARE (Council for the Advancement of Arts, Recreation & Education), the charity he founded in 1996.