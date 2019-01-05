GhettsBritish-Jamaican grime MC, formerly Ghetto
Ghetts
Ghetts Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin Clarke (born 9 October 1984), better known by his stage name Ghetts (formerly Ghetto) is an English Grime rapper from Plaistow, East London with Caribbean roots from Jamaica and Grenada. His music has been played on national radio stations such as BBC Radio 1, Kiss 100, BBC Asian Network and BBC Radio 1Xtra. Currently, Ghetts is signed to independent record label Disrupt, and released his debut studio album, Rebel with a Cause, on 9 March 2014. Known for his hard hitting lyrics and intricate rhyme schemes, he is associated and has toured internationally with such acts as Kano and was a member of NASTY Crew.
Ghetts Performances & Interviews
- Ghetts talks colourism and his new album!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jzjfd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jzjfd.jpg2018-08-31T17:40:00.000ZGhetts talks about the message behind his new record 'Black Rose' with Yasmin!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06jzht2
Ghetts talks colourism and his new album!
- World Premiere: Damian Marley - Here We Go (Remix) (feat. Ghetts)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059v6qs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059v6qs.jpg2018-02-02T01:19:00.000ZSeani B drops a world exclusive track from Damian Marley and Ghetts.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wvq4d
World Premiere: Damian Marley - Here We Go (Remix) (feat. Ghetts)
- Ghettshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mst34.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mst34.jpg2017-12-12T12:49:00.000ZHighlights of Ghetts' set at 1Xtra Live 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qvw5d
Ghetts
- Ghetts - Hometown Glory (Radio 1 Piano Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052m2g6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052m2g6.jpg2017-05-11T12:46:00.000ZGrime legend Ghetts reworks an Adele classic for the Radio 1 Piano Sessions live at Radio 1's Academy in Hull.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052m0j1
Ghetts - Hometown Glory (Radio 1 Piano Sessions)
- Ghetts and Shakka play the Radio 1 Piano Sessionshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052cdwh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052cdwh.jpg2017-05-08T21:37:00.000ZGhetts and Shakka play the Radio 1 Piano Sessions live at Radio 1's Academy in Hull.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052cd28
Ghetts and Shakka play the Radio 1 Piano Sessions
- "Oi Charlie, you rap too, so stop it!" - can Charlie get Ghetts to jump on a Vanessa Carlton remix?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z0pdn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z0pdn.jpg2017-04-04T11:08:00.000ZVanessa Carlton might be Ghetts' guilty pleasure but he's not sure about doing a remix...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04z0n1z
"Oi Charlie, you rap too, so stop it!" - can Charlie get Ghetts to jump on a Vanessa Carlton remix?
- Ghetts Talks About His New Albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rstfq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rstfq.jpg2017-02-03T15:49:00.000ZYasmin drops her own freestyle to 'One Take', plus Ghetts talks about his new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04rstgj
Ghetts Talks About His New Album
- Ghetts freestyle session for Logan Samahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q6029.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q6029.jpg2017-01-20T17:10:00.000ZGhetts celebrates 10 years since the release of his Ghetto Gospel mixtape, with a freestyle for Logan Sama.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q5xhq
Ghetts freestyle session for Logan Sama
- Ghetts talks Ghetto Gospel 10 years onhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q628g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q628g.jpg2017-01-20T16:25:00.000ZLogan Sama reminisces with Ghetts about his Ghetto Gospel mixtape and the grime scene 10 years on.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q605s
Ghetts talks Ghetto Gospel 10 years on
- Target In Depth: Ghettshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nftrb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nftrb.jpg2017-01-05T13:58:00.000ZGhetts explores his past, present and future with DJ Target.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04nftrh
Target In Depth: Ghetts
- Ghetts Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nfnlf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nfnlf.jpg2017-01-04T13:17:00.000ZGhetts has an in-depth interview with DJ Target about his past, present and futurehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04nblmg
Ghetts Interview
- 'It was all organic' - Ghetts on the early radio clasheshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nb448.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nb448.jpg2017-01-04T11:05:00.000ZGhetts talks to Target about the early days of the grime scene on pirate radio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04nb44d
'It was all organic' - Ghetts on the early radio clashes
- ‘I come from the birth place of grime’ – Ghettshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qhgnn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qhgnn.jpg2017-01-04T10:10:00.000ZTarget talks to Ghetts about his early beginnings in East London.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04n9y46
‘I come from the birth place of grime’ – Ghetts
- Ghetts and Friends - 60 Minutes livehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042yg0d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042yg0d.jpg2016-07-29T11:48:00.000ZGhetts, Kano, Giggs, Mercston, Pepstar, So Large, Chip and Wretch 32 #SixtyMinutesLivehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042yhcm
Ghetts and Friends - 60 Minutes live
- Ghetts joins Charlie Sloth in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01srrll.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01srrll.jpg2014-02-23T16:27:00.000ZGhetts drops in for some 1Xtra Headcam madness with Charlie!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01srrlp
Ghetts joins Charlie Sloth in the studio
- Ghetts - Fire in the Boothhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dsb7f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dsb7f.jpg2013-08-06T16:07:00.000ZGhetts is back with Charlie for another Fire in the Booth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01dsb9j
Ghetts - Fire in the Booth
Ghetts Tracks
Preach (feat. Donae’o)
Ghetts
Preach (feat. Donae’o)
Preach (feat. Donae’o)
Pick Up The Phone (feat. President T)
Ghetts
Pick Up The Phone (feat. President T)
Pick Up The Phone (feat. President T)
Mic Check Remix (feat. Demon & Ghetts)
Kano
Mic Check Remix (feat. Demon & Ghetts)
Mic Check Remix (feat. Demon & Ghetts)
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
Lethal Bizzle
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
YouDunKnow Already
Ghetts
YouDunKnow Already
YouDunKnow Already
Shellington Crescent (feat. Chip)
Ghetts
Shellington Crescent (feat. Chip)
Shellington Crescent (feat. Chip)
Know My Ting (feat. Shakka)
Ghetts
Know My Ting (feat. Shakka)
Know My Ting (feat. Shakka)
Purple Sky/My Boo (1Xtra Live Lounge, 19 Oct 2018)
Ghetts
Purple Sky/My Boo (1Xtra Live Lounge, 19 Oct 2018)
Purple Sky/My Boo (1Xtra Live Lounge, 19 Oct 2018)
Next Of Kin (1Xtra Live Lounge, 19 Oct 2018) (feat. Rukhsana Merrise)
Ghetts
Next Of Kin (1Xtra Live Lounge, 19 Oct 2018) (feat. Rukhsana Merrise)
Next Of Kin (1Xtra Live Lounge, 19 Oct 2018) (feat. Rukhsana Merrise)
Preach (1Xtra Live Lounge, 19 Oct 2018)
Ghetts
Preach (1Xtra Live Lounge, 19 Oct 2018)
Preach (1Xtra Live Lounge, 19 Oct 2018)
Houdini (1Xtra Christmas Party, 20 Dec 2018) (feat. Suspect)
Ghetts
Houdini (1Xtra Christmas Party, 20 Dec 2018) (feat. Suspect)
Houdini (1Xtra Christmas Party, 20 Dec 2018) (feat. Suspect)
Listen
Ghetts
Listen
Listen
OJ Simpson
Ghetts
OJ Simpson
OJ Simpson
Banger After Banger (feat. Ghetts)
Rude Kid
Banger After Banger (feat. Ghetts)
Banger After Banger (feat. Ghetts)
London
Ghetts
London
London
Slumdog Millionare (Xmas Party 2017, Live PA)
Ghetts
Slumdog Millionare (Xmas Party 2017, Live PA)
One Take
Ghetts
One Take
One Take
Upcoming Events
30
Jan
2019
Ghetts
Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK
31
Jan
2019
Ghetts
Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK
3
Feb
2019
Ghetts
O2 Institute2 Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
4
Feb
2019
Ghetts
Manchester Gorilla, Manchester, UK
5
Feb
2019
Ghetts
Thekla, Bristol, UK
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2017 - Manchester
Manchester Arena
2017-11-11T03:44:38
11
Nov
2017
1Xtra Live: 2017 - Manchester
Manchester Arena
Ghetts Links
