Justin Clarke (born 9 October 1984), better known by his stage name Ghetts (formerly Ghetto) is an English Grime rapper from Plaistow, East London with Caribbean roots from Jamaica and Grenada. His music has been played on national radio stations such as BBC Radio 1, Kiss 100, BBC Asian Network and BBC Radio 1Xtra. Currently, Ghetts is signed to independent record label Disrupt, and released his debut studio album, Rebel with a Cause, on 9 March 2014. Known for his hard hitting lyrics and intricate rhyme schemes, he is associated and has toured internationally with such acts as Kano and was a member of NASTY Crew.