North Mississippi Allstars is an American southern rock/blues band from Hernando, Mississippi, United States, founded in 1996. The band is composed of two brothers, Luther Dickinson (guitar, lowebow, vocals) and Cody Dickinson (drums, keyboards, electric washboard, vocals).

Duwayne Burnside, who formerly played second guitar in the band, is a son of R. L. Burnside, also played on some of the band's tracks.