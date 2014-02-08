Tom HookerAmerican singer, songwriter and photographer. Born 18 November 1957
Tom Hooker
1957-11-18
Tom Hooker Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Hooker or Thomas Barbey (born Thomas Beecher Hooker on November 18, 1957) is an American singer and photographer. He was the voice and one of the songwriters behind most songs for popular Italo disco artist Den Harrow.
