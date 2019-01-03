The Belle StarsFormed 1980
The Belle Stars
1980
The Belle Stars Biography (Wikipedia)
The Belle Stars were an all female British pop/rock band, founded in London in 1980 after splitting from the band The Bodysnatchers.
The Belle Stars Tracks
Sign of the Times
The Belle Stars
Sign of the Times
Sign of the Times
Last played on
The Clapping Song
The Belle Stars
The Clapping Song
The Clapping Song
Last played on
Iko Iko
The Belle Stars
Iko Iko
Iko Iko
Last played on
15
Jun
2019
The Belle Stars, Kim Wilde, Level 42, Big Country, Shalamar, The Blow Monkeys, Musical Youth, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Real Thing, Belouis Some, The Skids, Jason Donovan, Captain Sensible, The Bluebells, Owen Paul, Black Lace, Westworld and Andy Bell Erasure
15 Jun 2019
Edinburgh, UK
