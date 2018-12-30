Ronald Geoffrey Corp, OBE, SSC (born 4 January 1951) is a composer, conductor and Church of England priest. He is founder and Artistic Director of the New London Orchestra (NLO) and the New London Children's Choir. Corp is Musical Director of the London Chorus, a position he took up in 1994, and is also Musical Director of the Highgate Choral Society.

Corp was born and grew up in Wells, Somerset, later studying music at Oxford University. He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2012 New Year Honours for services to music.