Ronald CorpBorn 4 January 1951
Ronald Corp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4tk.jpg
1951-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/62f405fa-12a8-4115-b063-0477b16ed1dc
Ronald Corp Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald Geoffrey Corp, OBE, SSC (born 4 January 1951) is a composer, conductor and Church of England priest. He is founder and Artistic Director of the New London Orchestra (NLO) and the New London Children's Choir. Corp is Musical Director of the London Chorus, a position he took up in 1994, and is also Musical Director of the Highgate Choral Society.
Corp was born and grew up in Wells, Somerset, later studying music at Oxford University. He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2012 New Year Honours for services to music.
Ronald Corp Tracks
Sort by
Jazz-Man (Friday Afternoons, Op 7)
Benjamin Britten
Jazz-Man (Friday Afternoons, Op 7)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Jazz-Man (Friday Afternoons, Op 7)
Last played on
Begone, Dull Care (Friday Afternoons, Op 7)
Benjamin Britten
Begone, Dull Care (Friday Afternoons, Op 7)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Begone, Dull Care (Friday Afternoons, Op 7)
Last played on
An Arabian Night (1936-7)
John Foulds
An Arabian Night (1936-7)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
An Arabian Night (1936-7)
Last played on
Crossings
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Crossings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Crossings
Last played on
Scherzo-caprice, Op 25
Gabriel Pierné
Scherzo-caprice, Op 25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tk.jpglink
Scherzo-caprice, Op 25
Last played on
Keltic Overture (Op.28) [1930]
John Foulds
Keltic Overture (Op.28) [1930]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
Keltic Overture (Op.28) [1930]
Last played on
Sicilian Aubade [1927]
John Foulds
Sicilian Aubade [1927]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
Sicilian Aubade [1927]
Last played on
The Water Mill
Ronald Binge
The Water Mill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww667.jpglink
The Water Mill
Performer
Last played on
A Sea poem for orchestra
Ina Boyle
A Sea poem for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
A Sea poem for orchestra
Last played on
Concerto for violin and orchestra
Ina Boyle
Concerto for violin and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Concerto for violin and orchestra
Last played on
Symphony no. 1 (Glencree)
Ina Boyle
Symphony no. 1 (Glencree)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Symphony no. 1 (Glencree)
Last played on
Bells across the Meadows
Albert Ketèlbey
Bells across the Meadows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww667.jpglink
Bells across the Meadows
Last played on
Holiday Sketches (Op.16)
John Foulds
Holiday Sketches (Op.16)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
Holiday Sketches (Op.16)
Last played on
Pigs Could Fly
Howard Skempton
Pigs Could Fly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg26j.jpglink
Pigs Could Fly
Last played on
Keltic Overture, Op 28
John Foulds
Keltic Overture, Op 28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
Keltic Overture, Op 28
Last played on
Carousel Waltz (Carousel)
Richard Rodgers
Carousel Waltz (Carousel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
Carousel Waltz (Carousel)
Last played on
Le Boulevardier - characteristic intermezzo
Frederic Curzon
Le Boulevardier - characteristic intermezzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww667.jpglink
Le Boulevardier - characteristic intermezzo
Last played on
The Horse Guards, Whitehall (London Landmarks Suite)
Haydn Wood
The Horse Guards, Whitehall (London Landmarks Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww667.jpglink
The Horse Guards, Whitehall (London Landmarks Suite)
Last played on
Three Folk Dances for orchestra
Rutland Boughton
Three Folk Dances for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tk.jpglink
Three Folk Dances for orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Bells at Coblentz (Holiday Sketches, Op 16)
John Foulds
Bells at Coblentz (Holiday Sketches, Op 16)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
Bells at Coblentz (Holiday Sketches, Op 16)
Last played on
Dargo: A Mountain Rhapsody
Hubert Clifford
Dargo: A Mountain Rhapsody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Dargo: A Mountain Rhapsody
Last played on
Carousel Waltz (Carousel)
Richard Rodgers
Carousel Waltz (Carousel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
Carousel Waltz (Carousel)
Orchestra
Last played on
Acrobates (Parade)
Erik Satie
Acrobates (Parade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Acrobates (Parade)
Orchestra
Last played on
Plink Plank Plunk
Leroy Anderson
Plink Plank Plunk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56n.jpglink
Plink Plank Plunk
Last played on
Parade
Erik Satie
Parade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Parade
Orchestra
Last played on
Les Patineurs, Op 183
Émile Waldteufel
Les Patineurs, Op 183
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc054.jpglink
Les Patineurs, Op 183
Last played on
The Doge's March (Merchant of Venice Suite)
Frederick Rosse
The Doge's March (Merchant of Venice Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tk.jpglink
The Doge's March (Merchant of Venice Suite)
Orchestra
Last played on
Keltic Suite, Op 29
John Foulds
Keltic Suite, Op 29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
Keltic Suite, Op 29
Last played on
The night is calm and cloudless (The Golden Legend)
Arthur Sullivan
The night is calm and cloudless (The Golden Legend)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The night is calm and cloudless (The Golden Legend)
Last played on
Keltic Suite (Op.29) [1911]
John Foulds
Keltic Suite (Op.29) [1911]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
Keltic Suite (Op.29) [1911]
Last played on
Coronation Scot (Paul Temple)
Vivien Ellis
Coronation Scot (Paul Temple)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww667.jpglink
Coronation Scot (Paul Temple)
Last played on
Tartaglia (Le carnaval d'Aix)
Darius Milhaud
Tartaglia (Le carnaval d'Aix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br460.jpglink
Tartaglia (Le carnaval d'Aix)
Orchestra
Last played on
Calling all the workers
Eric Coates
Calling all the workers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqynk.jpglink
Calling all the workers
Performer
Last played on
Puffin' Billy
Edward White
Puffin' Billy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tk.jpglink
Puffin' Billy
Orchestra
Last played on
Jumping Bean
Robert Farnon
Jumping Bean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dgw93.jpglink
Jumping Bean
Orchestra
Last played on
The Cuckoo, arr. Daniel and Drake for oboe and piano
Benjamin Britten
The Cuckoo, arr. Daniel and Drake for oboe and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
The Cuckoo, arr. Daniel and Drake for oboe and piano
Last played on
Symphony
Ina Boyle
Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Symphony
Last played on
Overture
Ina Boyle
Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Overture
Last played on
Joie de Vivre
John Foulds
Joie de Vivre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
Joie de Vivre
Last played on
La Fee Tarapatapoum
John Foulds
La Fee Tarapatapoum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
La Fee Tarapatapoum
Last played on
Holiday sketches Op.16 for orchestra
John Foulds
Holiday sketches Op.16 for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
Holiday sketches Op.16 for orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 10 - Global Echoes
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erqxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2000-07-22T03:36:06
22
Jul
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 10 - Global Echoes
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 55
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqnq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-29T03:36:06
29
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 55
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3qxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-31T03:36:06
31
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 66 - Wet Wet Wet!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1997-09-08T03:36:06
8
Sep
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 66 - Wet Wet Wet!
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 65
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezh5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1996-09-09T03:36:06
9
Sep
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
Ronald Corp Links
