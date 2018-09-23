Pierre-Alain VolondatBorn 28 July 1962
Pierre-Alain Volondat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1962-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/62f2fb9f-896e-41cf-9267-2dace551bec9
Pierre-Alain Volondat Tracks
Sort by
Chants Russes Op.29 ii Lento
Édouard Lalo
Chants Russes Op.29 ii Lento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyqr9.jpglink
Chants Russes Op.29 ii Lento
Performer
Last played on
Fileuse from Pelleas et Melisande
Gabriel Fauré
Fileuse from Pelleas et Melisande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Fileuse from Pelleas et Melisande
Last played on
Pavane, arr. for keyboard [orig. for orchestra with chorus ad lib]
Gabriel Fauré
Pavane, arr. for keyboard [orig. for orchestra with chorus ad lib]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Pavane, arr. for keyboard [orig. for orchestra with chorus ad lib]
Last played on
Pierre-Alain Volondat Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist