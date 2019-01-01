Me Mom & MorgentalerFormed 1990. Disbanded 1994
Me Mom & Morgentaler
1990
Me Mom & Morgentaler Biography (Wikipedia)
Me Mom and Morgentaler were a Canadian third wave ska band based in Montreal, Quebec. The band members included Gus "Van Go" Coriandoli, Kim Bingham, John Jordan, Adam "Baltimore Bix" Berger, Kasia Hering, Sid Zanforlin, Matt Lipscombe, Noah Green Diane White and John "JB" Britton. They were known for their elaborate live performances, spectacles of vaudevillian-styled performance art with leftist leanings. They sang in both English and French.
