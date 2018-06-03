Wiegedood, All Them Witches, Om, Kadavar, Wovenhand, Witch, Earthless, Colour Haze, Stoned Jesus, Mondo Generator, Naxatras, The Devil and the Almighty Blues, We Hunt Buffalo, Elephant Tree, Sabbath Assembly, Jaye Jayle, Messa, The Great Electric Quest, High Fighter, Hhy and the Macumbas, DVNE (UK), Salem's Bend and High Reeper

Desertfest, London, UK