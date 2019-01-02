Le MansSpanish indie pop band. Formed 1991. Disbanded 1998
Le Mans
1991
Le Mans Biography (Wikipedia)
Le Mans were an indie rock band from the Basque country, Spain, in existence between 1993 and 1998. Having previously toured and released records under the name Aventuras de Kirlian, the group took a new direction as they hired a new member, Gorka Ochoa, to play the drums.
Le Mans Tracks
¡Oh, Romeo, Romeo!
Le Mans
¡Oh, Romeo, Romeo!
¡Oh, Romeo, Romeo!
Mi Novela Autobiografica
Le Mans
Mi Novela Autobiografica
Mi Novela Autobiografica
Cancion De Si Tu Me Quieres
Le Mans
Cancion De Si Tu Me Quieres
Cancion De Si Tu Me Quieres
Saudade
Le Mans
Saudade
Saudade
Catastrofe No.17
Le Mans
Catastrofe No.17
Catastrofe No.17
