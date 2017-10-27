Gordon CrosseEnglish composer. Born 1 December 1937
Gordon Crosse
1937-12-01
Gordon Crosse Biography
Gordon Crosse (born 1 December 1937) is an English composer.
Gordon Crosse Tracks
Symphony no 3
Gordon Crosse
Symphony no 3
Symphony no 3
Changes: A Nocturnal Cycle, Part II
Jennifer Vyvyan
Changes: A Nocturnal Cycle, Part II
Changes: A Nocturnal Cycle, Part II
Three Inventions for flute and clarinet
Nash Ensemble
Three Inventions for flute and clarinet
Three Inventions for flute and clarinet
L'Enfant Sauvage
Psappha & Gordon Crosse
L'Enfant Sauvage
L'Enfant Sauvage
As watchmen look to the morning
Gordon Crosse
As watchmen look to the morning
As watchmen look to the morning
