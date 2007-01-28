Omkar Prasad Nayyar (16 January 1926 – 28 January 2007) was an Indian film music composer, singer-songwriter, music producer, and musician. He is considered to be one of the most rhythmic and melodious music directors of the Hindi film industry. He won the 1958 Filmfare Award for Best Music Director (for Naya Daur). Nayyar worked extensively with singers Geeta Dutt, Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi but not with leading Bollywood female singer Lata Mangeshkar. However, Mangeshkar's song Saari Saari Raat Teri Yaad Satayein (from the 1958 film Aji Bas Shukriya) was used in the 1973 Hindi film Taxi Driver, for which Nayyar was music director. According to music and film expert Rajesh Subramanian, "Aap Ke Haseen Rukh" (from Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi) was planned with full orchestration but many of the musicians were late for the recording. After a disagreement with Mohammed Rafi, Nayyar began working with singer Mahendra Kapoor. Kapoor performed Nayyar's song "Badal Jaaye Agar Maali, Chaman Hotaa Nahi Khaali" in Bahaaren Phir Bhi Aayengi. Based on a Bengali language work by Rabindranath Tagore, Nayyar composed "Chal Akelaa, Chal Akelaa" (sung by Mukesh in 1969 film Sambandh).