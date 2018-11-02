Walter GiesekingClassical pianist 1895-1956. Born 5 November 1895. Died 26 October 1956
Walter Gieseking
1895-11-05
Walter Gieseking Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Wilhelm Gieseking (5 November 1895 – 26 October 1956) was a French-born German pianist and composer.
Walter Gieseking Tracks
Hommage à Rameau - No.2 from Images (Set 1)
Claude Debussy
Chaconne on a Theme by Scarlatti after Keyboard Sonata in D minor K 32
Walter Gieseking
Clair De Lune
Claude Debussy
Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue, BWV903
Johann Sebastian Bach
Opening or the slow Adagissimo Capriccio on the departure of the most beloved brother, BWV992
Johann Sebastian Bach
Book 2, Prelude in D major, BWV874
Johann Sebastian Bach
Book 1, Prelude and beginning of Fugue in E flat minor, BWV853
Johann Sebastian Bach
Invention No. 5 in E flat major, BWV776
Johann Sebastian Bach
Overture in the French Style, BWV831 - Echo
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita No. 6, BWV830 - Gigue
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita No. 3 BWV827, Sarabande
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita No. 1, BWV825 - Praeludium & Allemande
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude in C minor, BWV999
Johann Sebastian Bach
Intermezzo in E flat minor, Op.118 No.6
Johannes Brahms
Arabesque No 1
Claude Debussy
III. Poissons d'Or (Images, Book 2)
Claude Debussy
Pagodes
Claude Debussy
Children's Corner - The Snow is Dancing
Claude Debussy
Preludes Bk 2 - Feux d'artifice (extract)
Claude Debussy
Emperor Concerto Adagio
Walter Gieseking
Suite bergamasque for piano
Claude Debussy
Als Luise die Briefe
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf
Fruhlingslied, Op.62 no.6
Felix Mendelssohn
Rustle Of Spring
Walter Gieseking
Past BBC Events
Proms 1925: Prom 49
Queen's Hall
Proms 1925: Prom 45
Queen's Hall
Walter Gieseking Links
