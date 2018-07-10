Hedy WestBorn 6 April 1938. Died 3 July 2005
Hedy West
Hedy West Biography (Wikipedia)
Hedy West (April 6, 1938 – July 3, 2005) was an American folksinger and songwriter.
West belonged to the same generation of folk revivalists as Joan Baez and Judy Collins. Her most famous song "500 Miles" is one of America's most popular folk songs. She was described by the English folk musician A. L. Lloyd as "far and away the best of American girl singers in the [folk] revival."
Hedy West played the guitar and the banjo. She played both clawhammer style and a unique type of three-finger picking that exhibited influences outside of bluegrass and old-time, such as blues and jazz.
Hedy West Tracks
Little Sadie
Hedy West
Little Sadie
Little Sadie
Joe & Jack [Give My Love To Nell]
Hedy West
Joe & Jack [Give My Love To Nell]
Once I Had An Old Grey Mare
Hedy West
Once I Had An Old Grey Mare
Once I Had An Old Grey Mare
The Uncloudy Day
Hedy West
The Uncloudy Day
The Uncloudy Day
Sally Carter
Hedy West
Sally Carter
Sally Carter
Shady Grove
Hedy West
Shady Grove
Shady Grove
Trad: Frankie Silvers
Hedy West
Trad: Frankie Silvers
Trad: Frankie Silvers
Trad: The Cruel Mother
Hedy West
Trad: The Cruel Mother
Trad: The Cruel Mother
Little Matty Groves
Hedy West
Little Matty Groves
Little Matty Groves
Gambling Man
Hedy West
Gambling Man
Gambling Man
Trad: Lee Tharin's Bar Room
Hedy West
Trad: Lee Tharin's Bar Room
Trad: Lee Tharin's Bar Room
Trad: The Sheffield Apprentice
Hedy West
Trad: The Sheffield Apprentice
Trad: The Sheffield Apprentice
The Foggy Dew
Hedy West
The Foggy Dew
The Foggy Dew
Blow Ye Gentle Winds
Hedy West
Blow Ye Gentle Winds
Blow Ye Gentle Winds
Mattie Groves
Hedy West
Mattie Groves
Mattie Groves
Barbara Allen
Hedy West
Barbara Allen
Barbara Allen
Polly
Hedy West
Polly
Polly
The Cruel Mother
Hedy West
The Cruel Mother
The Cruel Mother
