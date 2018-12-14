Poncho SanchezBorn 30 October 1951
Poncho Sanchez
1951-10-30
Poncho Sánchez (born October 30, 1951) is a Mexican American conguero (conga player), Latin jazz band leader, and salsa singer. In 2000, he and his ensemble won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album for their work on the Concord Picante album Latin Soul. Sanchez has performed with artists including Cal Tjader, Mongo Santamaría, Hugh Masekela, Clare Fischer, and Tower of Power.
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Poncho Sanchez
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Shotgun
Poncho Sanchez
Shotgun
Shotgun
Mary Ann
Ray Charles
Mary Ann
Mary Ann
Jose Ito
Poncho Sanchez
Jose Ito
Jose Ito
Josieto
Poncho Sanchez
Josieto
Josieto
