Melisa Young (born July 3, 1980), better known by her stage name Kid Sister, is an American rapper based in Chicago, Illinois, known for her single "Pro Nails", which features Kanye West.
R&D (feat. Kid Sister)
YehMe2
R&D (feat. Kid Sister)
R&D (feat. Kid Sister)
Shake & Pop (feat. Kid Sister)
Green Velvet
Shake & Pop (feat. Kid Sister)
Shake & Pop (feat. Kid Sister)
Everybody Wants (feat. Kid Sister)
Green Velvet
Everybody Wants (feat. Kid Sister)
Everybody Wants (feat. Kid Sister)
Pro Nails (Rusko Remix)
Kid Sister
Pro Nails (Rusko Remix)
Pro Nails (Rusko Remix)
Don't Stop Get It (feat. Kid Sister)
Born Dirty
Don't Stop Get It (feat. Kid Sister)
Don't Stop Get It (feat. Kid Sister)
Coochi Coo
Kid Sister
Coochi Coo
Coochi Coo
Hand Hand Hi (Riton Rerub)
Kid Sister
Hand Hand Hi (Riton Rerub)
Right Hand Hi
Kid Sister
Right Hand Hi
Right Hand Hi
Daydreaming (Jakwob Remix) (feat. Cee-Lo Green)
Kid Sister
Daydreaming (Jakwob Remix) (feat. Cee-Lo Green)
Hide & Seek
Kid Sister
Hide & Seek
Hide & Seek
Get Fresh
Kid Sister
Get Fresh
Get Fresh
Right Hand Hi (Caspa Remix)
Kid Sister
Right Hand Hi (Caspa Remix)
Right Hand Hi (Caspa Remix)
Mickey
Kid Sister
Mickey
Mickey
Kiss Kiss
Kid Sister
Kiss Kiss
Kiss Kiss
Pro Nails
Kid Sister
Pro Nails
Pro Nails
Kiss Kiss Kiss
Kid Sister
Kiss Kiss Kiss
Kiss Kiss Kiss
Jo-De-Ci
Kid Sister
Jo-De-Ci
Jo-De-Ci
Gucci Rag Top (Ft. Gucci Mane)
Kid Sister
Gucci Rag Top (Ft. Gucci Mane)
Gucci Rag Top (Ft. Gucci Mane)
RHH (Caspa Remix)
Kid Sister
RHH (Caspa Remix)
RHH (Caspa Remix)
Lookout Weekend
Kid Sister
Lookout Weekend
Lookout Weekend
Big N Bad
Kid Sister
Big N Bad
Big N Bad
Daydreaming (feat. Cee Lo) (Jakwob Remix)
Kid Sister
Daydreaming (feat. Cee Lo) (Jakwob Remix)
Daydreaming
Kid Sister
Daydreaming
Daydreaming
