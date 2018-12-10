Broken BellsIndie rock duo Danger Mouse & James Mercer. Formed 29 September 2009
Broken Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p023l6vh.jpg
2009-09-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/62d364d2-550b-420e-b918-b3bd1e4a2efc
Broken Bells Biography (Wikipedia)
Broken Bells is an American indie rock band composed of artist-producer Brian Burton (better known as Danger Mouse) and James Mercer, the lead vocalist and guitarist for the indie rock band The Shins. Broken Bells compose and create as a duo, but are joined by Dan Elkan and Jon Sortland when performing live. The previous live band included Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band sidemen Nate Walcott and Nik Freitas, and Jonathan Hischke and Dan Elkan, both ex-members of Hella. Following their 2010 self-titled debut album, the duo released an EP, Meyrin Fields, in 2011 and their second studio album, After the Disco, on February 4, 2014.
