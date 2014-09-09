Time for Three
Time for Three Biography (Wikipedia)
Time for Three (Tf3) is a classically-trained string trio that explores a variety of musical genres. The members of the group are Nicolas (Nick) Kendall (violin), Charles Yang (violin), and Ranaan Meyer (double bass). Because of their eclectic musical tastes, ranging from classical to bluegrass to rock to jazz to hip-hop, and their usual casual dress, even while performing at Carnegie Hall, the group refers to itself as a "classically trained garage band."
Time for Three Tracks
Norwegian Wood
McCartney/Lennon & Time for Three
Norwegian Wood
Norwegian Wood
Composer
Last played on
Little Lion Man
Meyer/Hackman/Kendall/Depue, Time for Three & BBC Concert Orchestra
Little Lion Man
Little Lion Man
Composer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 71: Americana
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecchn3
Royal Albert Hall
2014-09-09T04:16:09
9
Sep
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 71: Americana
Royal Albert Hall
