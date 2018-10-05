The MusicFormed 1999. Disbanded 6 August 2011
The Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/62cfba2f-d6da-4c93-a2e2-a7922fe47d1b
The Music Biography (Wikipedia)
The Music were an English alternative rock band, formed in Kippax, Leeds in 1999. Comprising Robert Harvey (vocals, guitar), Adam Nutter (lead guitar), Stuart Coleman (bass) and Phil Jordan (drums), the band came to prominence with the release of their debut album, The Music, in 2002. The band released two further studio albums, Welcome to the North (2004) and Strength in Numbers (2008), before parting ways in 2011.
Take The Long Road And Walk It
The Music
Take The Long Road And Walk It
Take The Long Road And Walk It
Breakin'
The Music
Breakin'
Breakin'
Getaway
The Music
Getaway
Getaway
The People
The Music
The People
The People
Welcome to the North
The Music
Welcome to the North
Welcome to the North
Freedom Fighters
The Music
Freedom Fighters
Freedom Fighters
The People
The Music Lovers
The People
The People
Wake Up
The Music
Wake Up
Wake Up
Disco
The Music
Disco
Disco
The Truth Is No Words
The Music
The Truth Is No Words
The Truth Is No Words
The Getaway
The Music
The Getaway
The Getaway
Drugs
The Music
Drugs
Drugs
Get Dom On It! Accapella
The Music
Get Dom On It! Accapella
Get Dom On It! Accapella
Inconceivable Odds
The Music
Inconceivable Odds
Inconceivable Odds
Strength In Numbers
The Music
Strength In Numbers
Strength In Numbers
Get Through It
The Music
Get Through It
Get Through It
Fire
The Music
Fire
Fire
Idle
The Music
Idle
Idle
No Weapon Sharper Than Will
The Music
No Weapon Sharper Than Will
No Weapon Sharper Than Will
Cold Blooded
The Music
Cold Blooded
Cold Blooded
The Last One
The Music
The Last One
The Last One
