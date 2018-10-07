Theodor Hell ("Theodore Bright") was the pseudonym of Karl Gottfried Theodor Winkler (9 February 1775, Waldenburg, Saxony – 24 September 1856, Dresden), a court councillor (Hofrath) in Dresden from 1824, who was the centre of literary life through his work as editor, translator and critic. He was the theatrical secretary from 1815.

He is mostly remembered for his friendships with the composers Carl Maria von Weber and Giacomo Meyerbeer (and brief contact with Franz Schubert and Richard Wagner) — for example, he wrote the words to Schubert's "Das Heimweh" (D456) and the libretto for Weber's opera Die Drei Pintos. He was the editor for many years of the literary magazine Penelope, and of the Dresdner Abendzeitung (from 1817 to 1843) in association with Friedrich Kind. Dresden appointed him honorary citizen in 1851.