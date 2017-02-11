Ronald Bruner, Jr.
Ronald Bruner Jr. is a Grammy award-winning jazz drummer, composer and producer.
Sensation (feat. Mac Miller & Danielle Withers)
Take Time (feat. Thundercat)
Curly Martin (feat. Robert Glasper, Thundercat & Ronald Bruner, Jr.)
Cold Dead
