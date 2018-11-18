SujathaAka Sujatha Mohan, Indian playback singer
Sujatha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02wwd30.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/62ce32cc-daa4-4a0a-b1d5-7e014fdf3ed6
Sujatha Biography (Wikipedia)
Sujatha Mohan (credited as Sujatha) is an Indian playback singer who is popular for singing in Malayalam and Tamil movies. She has also sung for Telugu, Kannada and Hindi movies. She has sung many songs in Malayalam, making her the fourth most prolific Malayalam singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sujatha Tracks
Sort by
Vidilla Poonda Kalla
K. S. Chithra
Vidilla Poonda Kalla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwd30.jpglink
Vidilla Poonda Kalla
Last played on
Pudhu Vellai Mazhai
Unni Menon
Pudhu Vellai Mazhai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwd30.jpglink
Pudhu Vellai Mazhai
Last played on
Ishq Bina
Anuradha Sriram
Ishq Bina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p1v2j.jpglink
Ishq Bina
Last played on
Tumhein Aaj Maine Jo Dekha
Shankar Mahadevan
Tumhein Aaj Maine Jo Dekha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwd30.jpglink
Tumhein Aaj Maine Jo Dekha
Last played on
Nin Kannil
Srinivas
Nin Kannil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwd30.jpglink
Nin Kannil
Last played on
En Veetu Thotathil
S. P. Balasubrahmanyam
En Veetu Thotathil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br718.jpglink
En Veetu Thotathil
Last played on
Maampoove
K. J. Yesudas
Maampoove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwd30.jpglink
Maampoove
Last played on
Neelakasham
Sujatha
Neelakasham
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwd30.jpglink
Neelakasham
Last played on
Katherikka
Sujatha
Katherikka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwd30.jpglink
Katherikka
Performer
Last played on
Sujatha Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist